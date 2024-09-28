Thiago Motta has praised his Juventus team, calling them a strong group after they secured a 3-0 win against Genoa this evening.

Juve had been criticized for their lack of goals and wins in their previous three league games, with some fans starting to claim there is little difference between this team and Max Allegri’s side.

However, they needed to prove they are different from last season’s team, and the Bianconeri worked harder in this match.

They struggled in the first half, but in the second half, they were unstoppable once they opened the scoring.

As the game progressed, Juventus dominated, allowing their superior quality to shine on the pitch.

Motta is delighted to be back to winning in the league, and the gaffer said after the game, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Yildiz, coming to play inside and freeing up the wingers, found himself in a better position to play, but that wasn’t the only thing that changed the game in the second half. The second half was better, that’s obvious, but after the lead, with the strong players we have, it becomes difficult for the opponents. We continued to play well, creating chances. Everyone played well, both those who started from the first minute and those who came on as substitutes. I have a group of strong players who together can become even stronger.”

We had a fine second half, and our performance showed that we have the players to win games and do well this season.