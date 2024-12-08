Juventus coach Thiago Motta looked like a man who’s facing mounting pressure as he lashed out at the referee on Saturday.

The Bianconeri rallied from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Bologna, but the 42-year-old wasn’t on the touchline to witness the comeback, as he had already received his marching orders following an unpleasant exchange.

Match official Matteo Marchetti wasn’t exactly flawless on Saturday, but Motta persistently heckled him throughout the match (or at least for as long as he lasted), voicing his objection against almost every call made against his team.

In the end, the Italian Brazilian manager went too far after disagreeing with a foul whistled against Jonas Rouhi for a challenge on Dan Ndoye.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Motta told the referee to go to hell, as the latter explained.

“I warned him and he told me to go to hell,” said Marchetti while revealing the reason that prompted him to expel the Juventus manager.

Nevertheless, Motta admitted the match official was right to dismiss him, explaining that he lost his temper.

“Marchetti was right, I overdid it. I complained and made a gesture I shouldn’t have made. He was right to send me off,” said the former Inter and PSG midfielder in his post-match press conference.

At the start of the season, Motta used to cut a calm and collected figure. However, it appears that the negative results and increasing criticism are beginning to take their toll on the under-fire tactician, even if he still has the full support of the board.

The Juventus hierarchy insists that the new project requires time to bear its fruits, and that the injury crisis certainly didn’t help the team’s case.

However, the Bianconeri should have enough quality to see off matches against the likes of Lecce and Bologna.