Thiago Motta has admitted that his Juventus team lacked creativity in their Champions League match against Club Brugge last night, ultimately failing to secure a win.

The Bianconeri had travelled to Belgium with high hopes, buoyed by their victory against AC Milan in their previous match. However, Club Brugge came into the game in excellent form, boasting an 18-match unbeaten streak, and they proved to be a formidable opponent.

Despite Juventus’s confidence and aspirations for a positive result, the encounter was more challenging than anticipated. Brugge’s well-organised structure posed significant difficulties for the Binaconeri, restricting their attacking players to minimal opportunities. Throughout the game, Juventus struggled to break through Brugge’s disciplined defensive setup. It was not until late in the match that the visitors managed their first shot on target, while the hosts failed to register any attempts on target themselves.

Reflecting on the performance, Motta acknowledged that his team needed to show more creativity to secure a victory. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked:

“All the teams that have passed by here have had difficulty playing with this team that closes very well and defends very well, always leaving one more behind. We also had difficulties, without suffering but not creating something sufficient to be able to win the match. It’s a shame because we could have done better tonight, always respecting the opponent, and also without taking away credit from them who have created great difficulties for other teams during the whole match and also on the counterattack they took the lead not allowing the opponent to get back into the game. We instead suffered very little creating not enough to be able to win.”

While the draw may have been disappointing, Juventus faced a tough opponent in Club Brugge, who have consistently tested their rivals throughout the competition. Despite the challenges, Motta’s comments suggest he believes the team could have done more to find a breakthrough, though he gave credit to Brugge’s resilient performance.