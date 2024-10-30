Juventus drew once again this evening after a challenging match against Parma, which nearly saw the visitors claim all three points at the Allianz Stadium. Following their thrilling 4-4 encounter with Inter Milan, many supporters and analysts lauded the Bianconeri for their resilience and fighting spirit, fueling expectations to carry this momentum into a victory against Parma. However, instead of finding a breakthrough, Juventus encountered an organised and relentless Parma side intent on returning home with their own points.

Parma proved to be a tough opponent throughout the game, quickly responding to every Juventus error and seizing upon loose balls with determination. Each time Juventus’s attack faltered, Parma pounced, launching fast counter-attacks that created constant problems for the Bianconeri’s defence. The Emilian side’s strategy kept Juventus off balance and prevented them from gaining control of the match, nearly resulting in a surprising upset.

Despite Parma’s strong performance, Juventus managed to avoid defeat, though many will feel that they were fortunate to escape without a loss, given their underwhelming performance. Head coach Thiago Motta admitted that the team’s approach was not ideal and pointed to specific areas for improvement. After the game, he commented on Juventus’s struggles, saying, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “We want to do a lot and sometimes we can’t do what we have in mind. Now is the time to maintain balance and our idea. We suffered from Parma’s counterattacks because they ran away and managed to counterattack. This is not a good thing. We definitely have to do better and immediately counterattack. We gave our opponent the advantage.”

Motta’s words reflect the need for Juventus to not only improve their defence against counter-attacks but also to establish a stronger, more consistent start in matches. The team’s recent performances have shown glimpses of strength but have lacked consistency, with opponents often gaining momentum early on. Juventus will need to address these issues and ensure they can dominate from the outset if they aim to stay competitive and achieve better results in the matches to come.