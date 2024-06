That formality will occur next week, but the club is already considering his opinions as they look to improve their squad in preparation for a summer overhaul.

The men in black and white will make some changes to their group to facilitate Motta’s success as their latest manager.

One area he needs to address is the team’s midfield, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he is already working with the club to establish his ideal pairing.

The report states that Motta is keen to keep Adrien Rabiot at the club and is working to convince his former PSG teammate to stay.

He wants the Frenchman to partner with Teun Koopmeiners in his midfield and has instructed the club to sign the Atalanta star.

Juve is working on a new contract for Rabiot and is in talks to secure Koopmeiners in the coming weeks, aiming to bring Motta’s dream midfield to life.