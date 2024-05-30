Juventus may be forced to improve their offer to Thiago Motta before he becomes their next manager.

The Brazilian-Italian is leaving his role as the manager of Bologna when his contract expires in one month, and Juve wants him to be their next gaffer.

He has had an offer on the table for the last few weeks, and almost everyone believes he will become the next Juve coach.

The Bianconeri offered him €3.5 million per season to become their next gaffer for three seasons.

Because Juve is looking to lower their wage bill, that seems like a reasonable offer, but will Motta accept it?

Although he earned less at Bologna, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Motta has asked Juventus for more money in wages.

The report claims he wants €5 million net per season and an additional €1.5 million per season for his coaches.

Juve will now reconsider their offer and return with a better one or accept his proposal to name him their next gaffer.

Juve FC Says

Motta knows Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so he wants to get a good deal.

This should not be a problem as long as he can do a good job for us.