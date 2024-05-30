PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes Thiago Motta will make Juventus a top club again as the Bianconeri close in on appointing him as their next manager.

The ex-midfielder has left his role as the Bologna manager in preparation to become the next Juventus coach.

The Bianconeri are convinced he is the right man for the job and are looking to ensure he remains in the position for a long time.

Motta is also looking forward to the challenge, but there are doubts in some quarters that he might be too inexperienced to manage a team like Juve.

Juve fans have seen their team struggle in the last few seasons, and not all of them are confident that Motta will improve their chances of winning trophies soon.

However, Al-Khelaifi believes the ex-PSG man has what it takes to succeed, given his brilliant performance with the Bologna team.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Thiago Motta is a great coach, I’m sure he will also help Juventus grow and it will be a fun Serie A next year too.

“Best wishes and congratulations to Thiago Motta, an exceptional boy who will certainly do well in Turin.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has done brilliantly at Bologna, and if our players follow his guidance and instruction, we should see the team improve further.