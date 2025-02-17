Juventus coach Thiago Motta was delighted with the Derby d’Italia victory over arch-rivals Inter, but admitted his team was too hasty in the first half.
The Bianconeri boosted their Champions League hopes for next season with an all-important victory that saw them climb to fourth place, although they remain on par with Lazio. But perhaps the psychological effect of the result is even more significant at this crucial stage of the season, as beating the Nerazzurri has its own unique taste.
Therefore, Motta expressed his enchantment with the result, inviting the fans to celebrate it while he and his team prepare for the decisive second clash against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round which will take place on Wednesday.
“A great match in a special atmosphere: a deserved victory, and one that came about thanks to a great second-half performance, which gives us confidence in our strengths,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match press conference (via the club’s official website).
“The fans must enjoy the victory, we on the other hand must immediately turn our attention to mentally and physically preparing for the game against PSV because we have the objective of progressing to the round of 16.”
However, Motta felt his team showed exaggerated respect towards their rivals in the first half when they sat too deep.
“We respected Inter for their great quality, but perhaps in the first half… we showed too much respect, so we conceded too much ground, while in the second half we returned to the field much better.
“The path is the right one, and a performance of this level confirms it. Our development was especially evident in the second half, in which we created a lot, and we were effective at being compact in all phases.”
Finally, the Juventus coach praised Andrea Cambiaso who was impactful upon making his return from injury in the second half.
“Let’s continue like this, with the help of everyone, even those who didn’t play tonight: we really need everyone.
“Andrea returned to action very well, not only technically, but also in his communication with his teammates.”
No Comments