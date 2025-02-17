Juventus coach Thiago Motta was delighted with the Derby d’Italia victory over arch-rivals Inter, but admitted his team was too hasty in the first half.

The Bianconeri boosted their Champions League hopes for next season with an all-important victory that saw them climb to fourth place, although they remain on par with Lazio. But perhaps the psychological effect of the result is even more significant at this crucial stage of the season, as beating the Nerazzurri has its own unique taste.

Therefore, Motta expressed his enchantment with the result, inviting the fans to celebrate it while he and his team prepare for the decisive second clash against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round which will take place on Wednesday.