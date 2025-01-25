Juventus manager Thiago Motta has hinted that the Bianconeri’s packed fixture schedule played a role in their 2-1 defeat to Napoli earlier today. While Juve put in a spirited first-half performance, they faded after the break, allowing the league leaders to dominate and claim all three points.

The Bianconeri were coming off a demanding midweek Champions League match, which appeared to take its toll on the players. Napoli, on the other hand, benefited from a full week of rest and preparation due to their lack of European commitments this season. This disparity in recovery time became increasingly apparent as the game progressed, with Napoli growing stronger and outlasting a visibly fatigued Juventus side.

Juventus looked sharp in the first half, creating chances and putting the Serie A leaders under pressure. However, after halftime, they struggled to maintain the same energy and focus. Napoli capitalised on Juve’s weariness, turning the tide in their favour and securing the win.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Speaking after the match, Motta reflected on the challenges his team faced and seemed to attribute their second-half drop-off to fatigue. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I’m sorry for the defeat because we played a good first half, putting our opponent in great difficulty—an opponent who is currently first in the standings not by chance, because they are a strong team with a good coach. They also have the possibility of being able to prepare during the week. We come from playing many games, and it was clear in the second half that all the good things we did in the first half were difficult to repeat. For this reason, today we were not able to win the game.”

Motta’s comments highlight the ongoing challenge for clubs competing on multiple fronts. While fixture congestion is an unavoidable reality for top clubs, Juventus will need to find solutions if they are to remain competitive in both Serie A and Europe.

Despite the manager’s remarks, Juventus cannot afford to let fatigue become a recurring issue. The season is still in its early stages, and blaming exhaustion in January raises concerns about their ability to handle the grind of a long campaign. Every elite team faces similar challenges, and the best sides find ways to maintain their intensity and consistency regardless of the schedule.