Despite having a brilliant season on loan at Frosinone, Juventus had kept the door open for Matias Soulé to leave the club permanently. However, that is no longer the case.

The Argentinian has been in fantastic form over the last year and remains one of the most talented youngsters that the Bianconeri have groomed so far.

Juventus wanted to keep him but had set an asking price for his signature, which, if met, would result in his sale.

That had been the general belief for much of this summer, but things seem to be changing as Thiago Motta reviews the talents at the club.

Motta has studied Soulé, and a report on Calciomercato reveals that the Juve manager has decided that the attacker must stay.

It claims he has now blocked any attempt by the Old Lady to sell Soulé in this transfer window because he needs attackers who can score, and Soulé demonstrated his ability to do so during his last loan spell.

Juve FC Says

Soule was brilliant at Frosinone and if he can improve on his performance in our team, then we will have a real world-class talent in our squad next season.

We expect the club to listen to its manager and keep the attacker beyond this transfer window, which will be cheaper than replacing him.