Thiago Motta has broken his silence on the rumours surrounding his future as clubs follow the Bologna manager.

Juventus is one of the teams reportedly looking to make him their next manager as the Bianconeri work hard to ensure they replace Max Allegri.

The Old Lady has yet to clarify the future of their current boss, with reports suggesting they do not want news about his future to distract the team.

When Allegri’s term ends, they could ask him to leave the club and bring Motta in as his replacement, but several other clubs also want the Bologna manager.

He has to choose the best next step for himself, and when asked about his future on the bench, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“My future or that of the players is not important: at the right time we will gather around a table and see if there are the conditions to continue or not to continue.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has been a brilliant manager on the Bologna bench and probably has all it takes to do well as our manager.

But we have to make a decision on Allegri first before considering a move for the Bologna coach.