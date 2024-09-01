Juventus coach Thiago Motta urged his men to be fully concentrated for Sunday’s big Serie A clash against Roma.

The Bianconeri will host the Italian capital side in the closing curtain of the third Serie A weekend. Juve are coming off two 3-0 victories, while the Giallorossi remain winless.

Nevertheless, Motta insists a tough encounter awaits his men at the Allianz Stadium, so they must be ready to give their all.

“Tomorrow we will face a strong and determined opposition at a sold-out stadium,” noted Motta in his pre-match press conference via the official Juventus website.

“We have prepared very well for this match, we have approached training with enthusiasm, diligence, and a positive attitude every day so that we are ready to give everything on the pitch tomorrow. It will no doubt be a great spectacle.

“We will require maximum concentration against Roma. Tomorrow is an important game for us.”

The 42-year-old revealed his satisfaction with the club’s transfer market campaign which saw several stars arrive at the club, the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz.

“I am happy with our transfer activity because we have brought in strong and talented players who add to an already strong squad.

“We are only on Matchday 3, I don’t listen to too much praise or criticism, and I maintain a level head. Tomorrow we face a strong opponent who will arrive determined to implement their style of play and we will need to be at our best.

Motta also had a few words of encouragement for his former national teammate Daniele De Rossi who is enduring a difficult start to the season at Roma.

“De Rossi’s side had a great end to the season. I know De Rossi very well as were teammates in the Italian national team. Tomorrow we will be opponents, but I always wish him the best.”

Finally, the Juventus coach named Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso as the new leaders who are helping the younger players integrate into the squad.