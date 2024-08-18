Juventus manager Thiago Motta confirmed Weston McKennie has been reinstated to the squad, unlike Federico Chiesa.

The 41-year-old ousted several first-team stars upon his arrival in Continassa. These players were omitted from pre-season friendlies and have been training separately while awaiting their transfers.

But on the eve of the opening fixture of the season against Como, Motta revealed that McKennie has returned to the fold.

“McKennie is a useful and functional player for our needs,” said the Juventus coach in his pre-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“Tomorrow we only have 19 players available. We are fine, we had a good pre-season and we’re ready for Como.”

But while McKennie is back, Chiesa remains among the exiles.

“The situation regarding Chiesa hasn’t changed. We discussed it internally. It shows the respect I have for the players. It’s all about transparency and clarity.

The former Bologna manager is anxious to make his official bow at the Allianz Stadium.

“We can’t wait for tomorrow’s match. We’re looking forward to taking on our opponents and reaching our objective. We want to put in a great performance and get the result we want.

Motta warned Kenan Yildiz of the responsibility that accompanies the iconic Number 10 jersey.

“It is a great responsibility. Wearing a historic number, but he is a strong player, with a strong personality and a good work ethic.

“He has this culture for work and this is important. He shows maturity beyond his age.”

The Italo-Brazilian is also expecting a solid campaign from his old Paris Saint-Germain pupil Timothy Weah.

“Tim has room to improve in every aspect, and he can do it. I am not surprised by his skills, even if he was very young when I coached him at PSG.

“Today he can express his potential to the fullest. He will certainly offer a big hand to the team.”

Finally, Motta heaped praise on Dusan Vlahovic while urging his teammates to support him in attack.

“Dusan looks fine, he is working well, and helping his teammates. We are keeping him close to us, so that he can give us a big hand.

“He is a great striker but all the players need the team. I am very happy, I have great enthusiasm and we have great energy to do a great job tomorrow and bring three points home.”