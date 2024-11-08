Ahead of the Turin derby against Torino, Thiago Motta has provided an update on the fitness of his Juventus squad. Following their recent draw against Lille in the Champions League, Juventus is keen to secure a victory in this derby to stay competitive in the title race. Motta is aware that if Juventus continues to drop points, it could hinder their chances of catching up to the league leaders, so he is likely to push his team to aim for all three points in this match.

Throughout the season, Juventus has faced several injury challenges, with some key players missing games. According to Motta, at least one player will be unavailable for the derby, and a few others are under observation. During his pre-match press conference, Motta addressed the status of his squad, specifically mentioning Douglas Luiz, Nico, and Vasilije. As quoted by Il Bianconero, Motta explained, “He (Douglas Luiz) came for a request of mine with Lille, a request to the player and the staff to speed up. Yesterday in training he didn’t feel 100% and I don’t want to risk it, we’ll see for the next ones. Nico won’t be there for tomorrow, we’ll see for the next ones. Vasilije also had a small problem and it needs to be evaluated, the others are all available.” His cautious approach suggests he aims to prevent further injuries, focusing on long-term availability rather than rushing players back for a single game.

For Juventus to maintain their title aspirations, they need to adopt the mindset of Europe’s top clubs, which consistently strive for wins despite player absences. Depth and adaptability are crucial, especially when injuries impact the starting lineup. By instilling this resilience, Motta hopes to lead Juventus to a successful season. If Juventus wants to be serious title contenders, they will need to overcome these challenges and secure victories, regardless of any temporary setbacks in their squad.