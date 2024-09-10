Juventus coach Thiago Motta could reportedly launch Vasilije Adzic from the get-go against Empoli this weekend.

The 18-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in the summer and was initially expected to join the Next Gen ranks.

However, the attacking midfielder managed to impress Motta and his staff during pre-season, earning himself an immediate spot with the first team.

The teenager missed the first three matches of the season with an injury, but rejoined group training during the international break.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Juventus coach could hand Adzic his club debut as a starter on Saturday.

The Old Lady will resume the Serie A campaign after the international break with a trip to Empoli. They will be looking to beat their Tuscan hosts at the Castellani and extend their positive start to the season.

However, Motta might have to deal with a shortage of options on the flanks, with Francisco Conceicao out with an injury, while Timothy Weah and Nico Gonzalez remain doubtful.

Hence, the former Bologna coach could immediately hand the reins to Adzic and give him a chance to prove his worth.

The 42-year-old have always adopted the notion of meritocracy, giving opportunities to the most deserving, regardless of their age.

The Montenegrin teenager is mainly an attacking midfielder but can also feature on the flanks.