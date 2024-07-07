Juventus coach Thiago Motta is studying his options after missing out on Riccardo Calafiori, and this could spell a surprising new position for Manuel Locatelli.

The Italo-Brazil was eager to reunite with his Bologna pupil in Turin, but the Italy international appears to be on his way to North London.

Therefore, the new Bianconeri manager will have to pull off a solution at the back.

But while Gleison Bremer’s place seems assured, Motta would want to have a ball-playing central defender alongside the resolute Brazilian.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus could try to acquire the services of Jakub Kiwior.

The Pole will likely have less space at Arsenal with Calafiori coming in, so the Bianconeri could attempt to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

The 24-year-old has already played under the guidance of Motta during their time together at Spezia.

Nevertheless, Albanese also mentions several international solutions.

The former Bologna coach could decide to switch Danilo into a defensive playmaker, while he’s also intrigued by Federico Gatti and Tiago Djalo whom he would like to test during pre-season.

Nevertheless, the most eyebrow-raising suggestion is dropping Locatelli to the backline.

The 26-year-old is originally a box-to-box midfielder but Max Allegri deployed him as a Regista who shields the backline over the last three seasons.

But with Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram joining the ranks, the Italian could no longer be deemed as an automatic starter in midfield.

Nevertheless, Motta still rates the former Sassuolo star and considers him part of the project, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be looking to test him in unfamiliar territory.