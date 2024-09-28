Since taking over as Juventus’ manager, Thiago Motta has been giving opportunities to the club’s young players, ushering in a new era at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus was the first Italian club to establish a B team, creating their Next Gen side years ago to further develop talent from their U19 squad.

However, for many years, few graduates from the Serie C team made it into the senior squad.

Max Allegri was not particularly inclined to give debuts to homegrown players, but Motta is changing that approach.

In his first game in charge, he handed debuts to Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona, and he is now set to give another player his first full start.

According to a report by TuttoJuve, Jonas Rouhi is expected to start the game against Genoa, marking his full debut for the club, after playing 14 minutes in their match against Verona.

A natural left-back, the Swedish defender is highly regarded, and Motta has seen enough promise to give him his first professional start.

Juve FC Says

The youngsters that Motta has started this season have impressed, so we trust his judgement if he thinks that Rouhi is ready for a full debut.