With new signings ready to make their mark and a hectic schedule ahead, Thiago Motta is expected to make some changes to his lineup for the game against Empoli today.

The manager has achieved solid results so far this season, even before Juventus secured his primary transfer targets. While the players who started the season deserve credit for their hard work, some may lose their starting spots to the recent arrivals.

Juve is expected to hand a debut to Teun Koopmeiners against Empoli, and he won’t be the only new face. Douglas Luiz is also set to make his first start for the Bianconeri in this match. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Motta is likely to start these two alongside Manuel Locatelli in midfield.

Another anticipated change is Pierre Kalulu starting at right-back, replacing Nicolo Savona. Savona has enjoyed his time in the first team, but with Timothy Weah now fit and Kalulu available, he may find it difficult to secure regular game time moving forward.

Juventus are keen to secure a win in this match, and Motta will select the players he trusts to deliver a strong performance.

Juve FC Says

Motta has made a fine start to the season, and we trust him to make the right changes.