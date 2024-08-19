Juventus coach Thiago Motta could play a substantial role in the tug-of-war between his club and Atalanta for the signature of Nicolas Gonazlez.

The Argentine is eager to leave Fiorentina after spending three years at the Artemio Franchi.

The Viola have already signed Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa, so they already have a more than capable replacement at home.

But while Nico’s departure from Florence appears imminent, his next destination might not necessarily be Turin.

In his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italy football journalist Matteo Moretto reveals that Atalanta could pose a serious threat to Juventus in their attempts to sign Gonzalez.

The transfer market insider explains how La Dea could raise funds by selling Ademola Lookman who has suddenly emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Offloading the Nigerian would boost the Orobici’s coffers and allow them to outbid the Old Lady in the race for the Fiorentina star.

Nevertheless, Moretto reveals that Juventus have an important card in hand in the shape of their new manager. The journalist believes Gonzalez is enticed by the notion of playing under Motta.

Hence, reaching an agreement with Fiorentina won’t be enough for Atalanta, as they would also have to convince the winger to abandon his desire to play in Turin.

For their part, Juventus are now looking to accelerate their attempts to sign the Argentina international and unblock the negotiations as soon as possible.

The Bianconeri are working on a loan formula with an option to buy which can turn into an obligation on certain conditions.