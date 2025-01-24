Juventus takes on Napoli this weekend in a crucial game, and the Bianconeri will need to secure a victory to stay in the hunt for a top spot in the Serie A standings. Napoli, currently sitting at the top of the table, cannot afford a defeat in such a closely contested race for the title. Juventus has fallen far behind, but with the second half of the season ahead, this game presents them with an opportunity to close the gap and get back into contention.

The match at Napoli’s home stadium, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, will be a tough one, but Juventus will go into the game with confidence. A win in Naples would give them the momentum to push forward and make up some ground on their rivals. The arrival of Randal Kolo Muani could provide Juventus with a much-needed boost, and it might prompt manager Thiago Motta to make a few changes to his starting XI.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to Tuttojuve, Kolo Muani is expected to start the match instead of Dusan Vlahovic, with Kenan Yildiz and Nicolas Gonzalez completing the front three. The addition of Kolo Muani provides Juve with a dynamic attacking option, and the Frenchman could play a crucial role in breaking down Napoli’s defence. In addition to the change in attack, Khephren Thuram is also expected to return to the starting lineup, bringing strength and creativity to the midfield.

Weston McKennie, typically a central midfielder, is predicted to start as a right-back, a position where he has shown versatility in recent matches. Andrea Cambiaso is also expected to start at left-back, providing balance to the defensive line. These changes reflect the importance of this fixture, as Motta will aim to put his best foot forward against a strong Napoli side.

Juventus cannot afford to be complacent in this game. The stakes are high, and a poor performance could mean dropping valuable points that could hurt their chances of climbing up the table. Every player will need to be at their best to secure the win, as any sloppiness on the field could cost them dearly. This match is a must-win for Juventus, and they will need to show determination and focus to come away with all three points.