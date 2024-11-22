Juventus added significant depth to their midfield during the summer transfer window, signing at least three new players. These additions have created fierce competition for spots, forcing established players to prove their worth under the management of Thiago Motta. The new arrivals have reshaped the hierarchy within the team, leaving some of the previous regulars to either adapt to limited roles or face uncertain futures at the club.

Thiago Motta, in his debut season as Juventus manager, has relied on a core group of trusted midfielders, a strategy that has paid dividends so far. Manuel Locatelli is the only midfielder from the pre-Motta era who continues to feature prominently in his plans, consistently starting games and maintaining his importance within the squad. In contrast, players like Weston McKennie and Nicolò Fagioli have found playing time hard to come by. McKennie, who initially showed promise by battling his way back into contention, has since struggled to cement a spot. Meanwhile, Fagioli has been linked with a potential departure from the club, fueling speculation about his long-term future at Juventus.

Before Juventus’ upcoming clash with AC Milan, Thiago Motta addressed questions regarding the lack of opportunities for players like McKennie and Fagioli. Speaking to the press, Motta explained, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Because the others are better at the moment, that’s why they play. But even those who start from the bench are important and can be decisive even in 15 minutes, not just in 90 minutes.”

This candid response underscores Motta’s merit-based approach to team selection. While his decisions may frustrate certain players, they are guided by the goal of achieving consistent results. For fans and the squad alike, the priority must be supporting the manager’s choices as long as they continue to deliver success. Juventus’ depth in midfield, while challenging for individual players, is a valuable asset as they tackle a demanding season.