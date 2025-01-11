Thiago Motta has been forced to clarify his comments regarding Juventus’ obsession with winning after being misunderstood. The Juventus manager, who took charge of the club this season, has been struggling to elevate his team higher up the league standings. When the Bianconeri appointed him, they expected not only a change in style but also tangible success on the pitch. The club supported him with a number of high-quality signings, including several world-class players, yet results have not been as expected.

Motta had previously made comments that winning was not an obsession, which led to some confusion. Critics and fans were quick to interpret this as an indication that he did not view winning as a priority. However, Motta was quick to clarify his position and explained that his statement had been taken out of context.

As quoted by Il Bianconero, Motta said, “The need is to win, we know that very well. If you go back and review what I said, I said that I chose this profession to win and continue to win what I have done in the past. There is no controversy, I expressed perfectly that we know that the most important thing is to win. To get to victory it takes a lot of work, especially today, to get to the final result.”

The clarification highlights that, far from disregarding the importance of success, Motta fully understands the expectations at Juventus. The club’s rich history is built on a foundation of winning trophies, and this is an ethos that he must adopt and work hard to instil in his team. Juventus, as a club, is synonymous with victory, and Motta must ensure that his team approaches every match with the mentality that winning is not just desirable but essential.

Motta’s ability to get the best out of his players will be key to his future at Juventus. While his tactical adjustments have been noted, they must be coupled with the drive to secure results. The fans, as well as the club’s hierarchy, will expect nothing less than success in every competition, and Motta has to ensure that his approach translates into the winning mentality that Juventus is known for. His team must go into every fixture with one goal in mind: victory.