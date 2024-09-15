Juventus manager Dusan Vlahovic wasn’t too concerned by the attitude of Dusan Vlahovic during Saturday night’s stalemate against Empoli.

The Bianconeri settled for a goalless draw for their second Serie A outing in a row. Their performance at the Carlo Castellani left much to be desired.

The Serbian didn’t receive much service throughout the match, and ended up squandering the few dangerous opportunities that came his way.

The 24-year-old became increasingly exiled as the contest wore on, and his temper eventually betrayed him.

Vlahovic was visibly frustrated and unpleased with the team’s performance, but Motta considers it a normal behavior for a striker.

The 42-year-old insists that centre-forwards are always hellbent on scoring goals, so they can be easily frustrated by barren evenings.

“We wanted to open up Empoli’s five-man defense using Nico Gonzalez and Kenan Yildiz on the wings,” explained the former Bologna coach in his post-match press conference via Tuttosport.

“At times we did well, at times less so. As for Vlahovicm he should be served in depth or using his ability in the air.

“He often gets angry? Well, He lives for goals, so it’s normal. However, he gives us so many other things both in attack and defense.

“He must stay focused and think only and exclusively about playing, as he’s been doing thus far. He’s acting like a leader and that’s what we’re asking him to do.”