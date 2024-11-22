Dusan Vlahovic has been ruled out of Juventus’ crucial match against AC Milan due to a minor injury he sustained while on international duty with Serbia. This is a significant setback for the Bianconeri, as Vlahovic has been their primary attacking threat and the only natural striker consistently available this season, with Arkadiusz Milik sidelined by a long-term injury.

Juventus had already been concerned about the risk of losing Vlahovic to injury, and those fears have now materialised. The club conducted medical tests and confirmed that the injury is not severe, offering some reassurance. However, fans are sceptical, as a similar assessment was made about Douglas Luiz, who has since been out for over a month. This raises questions about how long Vlahovic might actually be sidelined.

The timing of the injury is particularly challenging, as Juventus faces a high-stakes game against Milan. Without their star striker, the team’s offensive dynamics will likely shift, increasing the pressure on other players to step up. Fans are understandably anxious about the potential implications of his absence for the team’s ability to compete effectively in the weeks ahead.

Thiago Motta addressed Vlahovic’s absence in his pre-match press conference, expressing optimism about his squad’s ability to adapt. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he said: “I don’t know yet if he can return against Aston Villa, he won’t be there tomorrow. We hope he returns as soon as possible. I have faith in my players; they know what we have to do. I think they will do it, both defensively and offensively. We all agree, it’s an obligation and not an option.”

Vlahovic’s contributions have been crucial to Juventus’ success, and his recovery will be a top priority. If his absence is prolonged, Juventus could face significant challenges in maintaining their strong start to the season. His swift return will be essential to avoid potential struggles in both domestic and European competitions.