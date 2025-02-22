Juventus secured the signing of Alberto Costa in the January transfer window, and fans have been eagerly anticipating his debut. The 21-year-old was highly sought after by some of the biggest clubs in world football while playing for Vitória SC, but the Bianconeri ultimately won the race for his signature.

During the winter window, Juventus invested heavily in new players, and Costa was one of the additions they made with a long-term vision in mind. Given his age, the club clearly sees him as a player for the future, but that has not stopped supporters from wanting to see him in action as soon as possible.

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, Costa has yet to feature for Juventus. With the team preparing for their upcoming clash against Cagliari, Thiago Motta was asked about the young defender and why he has not been given game time. The manager, however, assured fans that Costa has been performing well in training and will be ready when called upon.

Speaking to Il Bianconero, Motta praised Costa’s attitude and potential:

“Very good since he arrived. Very attentive, he immediately understands what we want to see, he has a great physique, and I am convinced that when his opportunity arrives, he will do very well. He arrived hungry, he wants to demonstrate his value.”

Juventus fans were thrilled when the club secured Costa’s signature, and while his absence from the pitch so far has been frustrating for some, there is confidence that his time will come. Motta’s words suggest that the defender is settling in well, and once he gets his chance, he is expected to make a strong impression.

For now, Juventus supporters must remain patient, trusting Motta to make the right selection choices for each match. With a long season ahead, Costa’s opportunity will likely come sooner rather than later, and when it does, the hope is that he will prove to be a valuable addition to the team.