Juventus’ next match will be against Venezia, and fans are eager to see which version of the team will turn up: the one that dominated Manchester City or the one that struggled against Lecce. The Bianconeri have produced some stunning performances this season, but they have also faltered in games where they were expected to comfortably secure a victory.

When Juventus faces a top-tier team, they tend to rise to the occasion, playing some of their best football. However, against weaker opponents, the men in black and white have often failed to maintain their usual standards, leading to disappointing results. This lack of consistency has cost them points in matches they should have won with ease, and head coach Thiago Motta is determined to put an end to this trend.

Juventus showed their potential when they faced Manchester City, playing with intensity and determination. Now, Motta is urging his team to maintain that level of performance when they face Venezia today. He stressed the importance of consistency, saying, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “We need the same concentration.”

The inability to win games against lower-ranked opponents has been a concern for the team, and Motta knows that this issue must be addressed if Juventus is to achieve long-term success this season. “Our lack of consistency and failure to win games that we should easily win would be a problem for us in the long term,” he acknowledged.

While Venezia has had a tough season, Motta warned that if Juventus drops their level of performance, they could be caught off guard, saying, “If we drop our levels, they could embarrass us, which is the last thing we need.” It’s clear that Juventus must start winning these types of games if they are to reach their goals for the season.