What sets Motta apart is his commitment to a balanced approach to the game. Contrary to the defensive mindset that characterized Max Allegri’s reign, Motta has emphasised the importance of attacking football without sacrificing the defensive solidity that has traditionally been a hallmark of Juventus. His players are adapting to this new philosophy, which seeks to control matches while maintaining a strong defensive structure. Although the team is still mastering his tactical approach, they have shown promising results across all competitions, a testament to the effectiveness of his methods so far.

Ahead of a crucial match against Lazio, Motta articulated his vision for the team, underscoring the significance of performance over mere aesthetics. He said as quoted by Il Bianconero, “I want to see the performance, and it leads you to the result. I never wanted the performance for aesthetics. I blindly believe that teams that play well have a greater chance of winning.”

This philosophy reflects his understanding of the game, as he recognises that while strong performances can sometimes lead to unexpected results, consistent quality on the pitch typically translates to success.

Motta further elaborated on his expectations by highlighting the importance of various aspects of play: “By playing well I mean many things. Defending well, pressing well, regrouping, having humility, generosity, having a block and staying together.” This holistic approach to football not only aims for immediate results but also seeks to instil a sense of unity and purpose within the squad.

As Juventus continues its season, it’s clear that Motta possesses the qualities needed to guide the club back to prominence. His focus on developing a cohesive team ethos while prioritising quality football gives fans and players alike hope for a successful campaign ahead. With the right blend of talent and tactical awareness, the Bianconeri are poised to compete at the highest level under Motta’s leadership.