The Premier League champions are renowned for their mastery of possession and tactical precision, making them a formidable opponent for any team. Juventus understands the challenge they face and acknowledges that City could force them into a more defensive setup than they typically prefer. Matches like this will test the resilience and adaptability of Motta’s squad, as well as his tactical ingenuity.

Fans are eager to see which side will emerge as the dominant force in this possession battle. Addressing the question of his team’s strategy, Motta emphasised the multifaceted nature of commanding a game. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he explained, “Commanding the game doesn’t just mean having possession, there are many things that need to be done well. Tomorrow we will face a team that we know wants to control the ball and we need to be ready when they come into our half, and then we need to use the ball well when we have it, with quality.”

Juventus has built a reputation this season for taking the initiative in games, often dominating possession and dictating play. However, against a team as potent as City, adjustments may be necessary. The Bianconeri will need to balance their ambition to control the game with a pragmatic approach that denies City the space to exploit their strengths.

This encounter offers Juventus a chance to measure their progress under Motta and to test their style against one of the best teams in the world. A disciplined and strategic performance will be crucial to securing a positive result against the English champions.