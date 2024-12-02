Juventus coach Thiago Motta was in an unpleasant mood after watching his men concede a late equalizer at the Via del Mare.

The Bianconeri were the better side in the first half and were incredibly close to breaking the deadlock through Khephren Thuram who missed a sitter and Francisco Conceicao who hit the post.

In the end, the Old Lady found the breakthrough through a deflected shot from Andrea Cambiaso, but the latter’s ill-advising late venture saw him lose possession in the dying ambers of the match, which culminated in Ante Rebic’s equalizer.

Needless to say, Motta wasn’t impressed with the team’s attitude (Cambiaso in particular) on that occasion, as they should have been wiser when trying to see out the match, while reserving a thought for Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove who fell ill against Inter earlier on Sunday.