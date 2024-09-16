“There is great pride in starting this beautiful competition, also we are playing at home, I can’t wait to start the match in front of our fans,” said Motta as published on the club’s official website.

“We have a historic shirt and we are excited and focused on tomorrow’s match. It will be a great challenge, for us but also for the fans.

“This will be a contest between two teams that love playing football.“

The Juventus coach insists his team had a decent display against Empoli despite settling for a goalless draw.

“In Empoli, we had a good performance, even if we didn’t get the result we wanted, but the chapter is closed.

“My staff and I have been working for this moment for years, so it will be emotional for us. We want to experience a great match, there will be a large attendance and we are happy to have this great responsibility.”

Motta is also excited about the new Champions League format which will pit 36 clubs in one group.