Juventus coach Thiago Motta is expecting a thrilling encounter against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.
This contest will mark the 42-year-old’s first-ever Champions League outing as a manager. He will be up against the vastly experienced Peter Bosz.
On the eve of the clash, the Bianconceri boss held his pre-match press conference where he envisioned an exciting contest between two sides that play progressive football.
“There is great pride in starting this beautiful competition, also we are playing at home, I can’t wait to start the match in front of our fans,” said Motta as published on the club’s official website.
“We have a historic shirt and we are excited and focused on tomorrow’s match. It will be a great challenge, for us but also for the fans.
“This will be a contest between two teams that love playing football.“
The Juventus coach insists his team had a decent display against Empoli despite settling for a goalless draw.
“In Empoli, we had a good performance, even if we didn’t get the result we wanted, but the chapter is closed.
“My staff and I have been working for this moment for years, so it will be emotional for us. We want to experience a great match, there will be a large attendance and we are happy to have this great responsibility.”
Motta is also excited about the new Champions League format which will pit 36 clubs in one group.
“The Champions League format is fascinating, we will face different teams, it is a beautiful and stimulating factor, which also changes our work methods.
“The important thing is to start well tomorrow, and then we will think about the next one.”
Dusan Vlahovic came under great criticism for his recent showing against Empoli. Hence, Motta urged his striker to accept it all and look ahead.
“Dusan is fine, he has to accept criticism and look forward. The offensive and defensive phases are the responsibility of the entire team, and so, for example, if we haven’t conceded a single goal, it’s also thanks to him and the spirit that he brings.”
Finally, the former Bologna coach revealed how he’d like to approach the match. He’ll be looking to impose his match on the Dutch champions.
“We have to have great respect for all our opponents, and obviously for PSV. But we have to be focused on what we have to do on the pitch.
“They are confident in possession, they have quality players, and so we will have to recover the ball as much as possible, to try to make them play a different game to their habits.
“We will have to be compact when at the back, without leaving spaces between the lines, be aggressive, impose our game.
“We will try to continue to do well in some aspects while improving in others. I want to see a complete team.”
Less talk, more work and results!