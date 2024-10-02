Juventus manager Thiago Motta expects an open game against RB Leipzig today, as he believes both clubs have similar styles.

The Bianconeri are in Germany for their second Champions League match of the season, a highly anticipated fixture. Juventus secured a convincing win in their first game against PSV, where the Dutch side struggled despite their strong attacking capabilities.

In that match, Juve showcased their ability to dominate opponents, both domestically and in Europe. However, Leipzig presents a different challenge. They are not only more defensively disciplined but have also been a regular presence in the Champions League for several years.

Motta will be eager to secure another win and make a statement to the other competitors, though he acknowledges that beating Leipzig will be no easy task.

Ahead of the game, the Juve gaffer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“A good, open match against a competitive team that plays good football and applies good pressure. We need to give continuity to our game and control the match. When we have the ball, we need to attack well and put them under pressure.”

Juve FC Says

Leipzig is a team that we must respect. Over the years, they have proven to be too good to ignore, so we must be at our best in this game.