Thiago Motta expects every Juventus player to step up now that the team has lost Gleison Bremer to a long-term injury. Bremer was a key performer when fit, and his absence leaves a significant void that cannot be filled by any single player. Therefore, Juventus will need to adopt a more cohesive team approach to find balance and compensate for Bremer’s loss.

The defender is hopeful of returning by the end of the season in time to compete in the Club World Cup, but for the immediate future, Juventus must learn to cope without him, which will undoubtedly be a challenge. Motta emphasises the importance of teamwork and collective effort as they navigate this difficult period.

Speaking about his trusted star ahead of their match against Cagliari this weekend, Motta said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Gleison is an important player for us. He is very important for the boys, I’m sorry because already humanly speaking, he is fantastic, very important for us and technically I don’t need to say it. We all know it.

“From now on we will all do something more, a little bit more, also because if it had been another teammate who had to stop, I am convinced that he would have been one of those who would have taken on this responsibility of doing something more every day. And we will do it for him.”

Bremer has been one of the most reliable players in the league this season and the Brazilian will be a big loss for us, but we have players who will make his injury less painful.