Thiago Motta is now looking to rely on Arkadiusz Milik as part of his squad for the season.

The Polish international was initially expected to leave the club but has been sidelined with an injury since Euro 2024.

This setback has impacted his chances of securing a move away from the Bianconeri in this transfer window, and he might now be reintegrated into the squad.

As the transfer window draws to a close and Juventus has yet to sign some of their key targets, they could recall some of their sidelined players.

They have already done this with Weston McKennie, and Milik could be next as he nears full fitness.

A report on Tuttojuve suggests that the striker could be available when Juventus faces Verona in their next match, and Thiago Motta is keen to include him in the lineup.

Juventus won their first game of the season against Como, but Verona defeated Napoli 3-0 in their opener, making them tricky opponents.

Juve FC Says

Milik is our squad’s most experienced striker and could be useful to us if we keep him.

We need experience in that dressing room, so if no club shows interest in the Poland international, we have to consider keeping him as a part of our squad.