Juventus secured a 2-1 victory over Monza, with both goals coming in the first half. Despite their efforts in the second half, the Bianconeri were unable to add to their tally. However, the result marked an end to their over-a-month-long winless streak in Serie A, providing much-needed relief for their fans.

The match reflected the inconsistency that has characterized Juventus’ season, leaving supporters both pleased with the win and concerned about familiar patterns. Despite taking an early lead, the inability to extend it left Juventus vulnerable to a late equaliser. This has been a recurring issue for the team, with points often dropped in the closing stages of games. Thankfully, they managed to hold firm against Monza to secure the win, but their second-half performance raised questions about their approach and execution.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

After the game, Thiago Motta addressed these concerns, particularly when asked if fatigue played a role in their subdued second-half showing. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Motta remarked: “Fatigue in the second half? Also, but not only that. We have almost always suffered with teams that close up, it is part of our growth to face teams where we have to take risks because we take the initiative of the game. We closed up in the second half but we didn’t make good transitions, we weren’t able to restart with quality.”

While Motta can take pride in the result, he is undoubtedly aware that improvement is necessary. Juventus will need to address their struggles in sustaining dominance throughout matches and learn to finish games with greater authority. Consistency will be key as they aim to build on this victory and maintain a positive trajectory in their upcoming fixtures. For now, the three points will provide a boost to the team and its supporters, but the need for progress remains clear.