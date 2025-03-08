Thiago Motta will be aiming to name a winning team as his side faces Atalanta this weekend. Juventus, traditionally one of the finest sides in Serie A, are always expected to perform well in big matches, and this encounter is no different. Although Juventus currently trail Atalanta in the standings, a victory would see them level on points with their Bergamo rivals, further enhancing their push towards the top.

Juventus has been in excellent form for several weeks now, with the team having won their last five consecutive league games. This form has seen them move within six points of the top spot, and with their current momentum, there is a strong belief that they can deliver another positive result against Atalanta in this fixture.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Motta, however, has a few injury concerns to deal with, but his midfield options are plentiful, which has created a selection dilemma. According to Il Bianconero, Motta must decide between Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie for the crucial midfield role behind the attackers. Both players have shown their value to the team, and Motta faces the challenge of selecting the right man for the job.

McKennie has been impressive throughout the season, contributing significantly to Juventus’ success, but Koopmeiners also impressed in his most recent appearance, which could prompt Motta to start the Dutch midfielder. The competition between the two is healthy, and either player is capable of performing well if included in the starting lineup.

Both McKennie and Koopmeiners are vital players for Juventus, and Motta’s decision will be crucial for the team’s performance against Atalanta. Juventus will need their midfield to dominate the match, and whichever player Motta selects will need to step up and contribute to the team’s continuing push for success in Serie A.