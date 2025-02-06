Juventus coach Thiago Motta is pleased to have Andrea Cambiaso at his disposal after being heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old was one of the club’s best performers during the first half of the season at least before suffering an ankle problem that has been hampering his momentum as of late. Therefore, the Cityzens identified him as the right profile to bolster their full-back department after parting ways with Kyle Walker who joined Milan last month.

But while the English champions enquired about the Italy international, the onslaught never occurred, as the player ended up staying at Continassa, much to Motta’s delight.

The Juventus coach said he’s relieved to have the versatile player at his disposal, although he won’t be available for Friday’s Serie A contest against Como.

“I am happy and we are all happy that Andrea has remained at this great club. He had always wanted to stay, never thought about leaving. This is an important thing,” said the 42-year-old in his pre-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“He will not be there tomorrow, just as Juan [Cabal], Gleison [Bremer] and Pierre [Kalulu] will not be there, hoping that as soon as possible he can be with the team when he’s back to 100%”.

On a related note, TeamTalk (via JuventusNews24) claims that Man City are no longer planning to pursue Cambiaso next summer. The English source claims that the Premier League giants have decided to turn their attention towards Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

The France international is widely considered one of the best left-backs in Europe. The 27-year-old started the campaign on a slow note, but has been gradually regaining his best form as of late, as evidenced by his influential display in the Italian Super Cup final, as well as Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-final when he provided Tammy Abraham with two assists.