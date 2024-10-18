Juventus has faced concerns about the lack of depth behind Dusan Vlahovic, their first-choice striker. The Serbian has been the focal point of the Bianconeri attack since Thiago Motta took over as manager, but his inconsistent form has raised questions about the need for a backup option. Vlahovic is a talented striker with great potential, but the pressure to perform consistently has weighed on him, especially given the absence of a reliable alternative who could provide rest or competition.

The January transfer window has been highlighted as a potential opportunity for Juventus to strengthen their attack by signing another striker. However, Motta does not appear to share the urgency that some fans and pundits have regarding the need for reinforcements. Instead of pursuing a new striker, the manager is considering tactical adjustments to optimise his existing squad and cope with Vlahovic’s form or fitness issues.

Motta has expressed confidence in Vlahovic and his ability to perform when fit. He stated as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “I would like Dusan 100% in all the matches, but we know that physiologically this might not be the case. So I’m thinking about tomorrow and tomorrow he’s fine, then we’ll evaluate day by day.” This approach suggests that Motta is prepared to manage Vlahovic’s workload carefully, making decisions based on his condition before each game.

Moreover, Motta hinted at a flexible approach to the centre-forward role, indicating that other players could step in as needed, depending on how he chooses to deploy his team tactically. He explained “Many can play in the role of centre forward, it depends on how you see the role. It depends on whether you want a fixed centre forward or one who moves.” This suggests that Motta is open to utilising players with different skill sets, potentially adapting his game plan rather than adhering to a traditional striker profile.

While Juventus fans may still hope for a new signing in January to bolster the attack, Motta’s words reflect a belief in his squad’s versatility and his own problem-solving abilities. By embracing a more dynamic approach to the striker position and finding internal solutions, he aims to alleviate the burden on Vlahovic while ensuring the team continues to perform effectively.