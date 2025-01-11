Thiago Motta has expressed his frustration after Juventus failed to secure a win against Torino this evening, dropping more points in the title race. Juventus started the season with inconsistency, struggling to turn draws into wins, and many hoped that 2025 would bring a fresh start. With a squad full of quality players, Juventus fans expected their team to do better, especially against a Torino side that has also been underperforming.

The Bianconeri began the game well, taking an early lead. However, they soon allowed Torino to equalise, and despite dominating possession in the second half, Juventus failed to score the winning goal. Motta gave an honest assessment of the match, admitting that his team’s inability to close out the game led to another frustrating draw.

“We played well at the start, we took the lead and we dropped back a lot. We didn’t concede many chances from our opponents. We could have been more aggressive on the goal, we allowed them to get there and then Vlasic scored a nice goal. We should have closed the spaces earlier. In the second half we dominated, we had chances and we didn’t finish them. That’s why this draw came,” Motta said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

The draw adds to Juventus’ growing list of disappointing results in 2025, and Motta has a significant task ahead of him to turn things around. While Juventus’ quality is undeniable, they have struggled to convert that into consistent victories. With the Serie A title race heating up, Juventus can ill afford more dropped points if they are to remain competitive. Motta’s focus will now be on getting the team to be more clinical in front of goal and ensuring they don’t lose their grip on their ambitions for the season.

This result serves as another painful reminder of the challenges Juventus faces in 2025, and it will require urgent work to fix their problems and get the team back on track.