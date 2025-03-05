Thiago Motta has been one of the Juventus managers to receive considerable backing from the club. As the biggest club in Italian football, Juventus boasts some of the finest players in Europe, which places expectations on their manager to succeed. Despite the strength of their squad, the club has not hesitated to pursue top-tier players, and Motta was no exception when he arrived, receiving significant support in the transfer market.

Now managing a well-equipped team, Motta rarely finds himself with an excuse for not achieving success. However, the Bianconeri’s goal this season may not include a trophy, as they have already been eliminated from three of the four competitions they were in contention for. With Juventus focusing on finishing the season strongly, it remains to be seen whether Motta can guide the team to silverware.

Juventus has shown its trust in Motta, and he, in turn, is eager to be on the club’s bench. However, should the season end in disappointment without a trophy, the question arises: Is it time for Motta to be dismissed?

Motta certainly cannot claim that he has not been given a strong squad to work with. Juventus has provided him with almost every player he has requested in the transfer market, meaning the team is built to his specifications. Despite this, the former midfielder could still face challenges in securing the Scudetto, and his ability to lead the team to success will come under intense scrutiny.

As the season progresses and the pressure builds, it is only natural for fans to begin questioning whether Motta should remain at the helm if results do not improve. While calls for his departure may be heard, it is important to consider that Motta may need just one more summer transfer window to fully implement his vision and address any gaps in the squad. Juventus has invested in the right players for the future, and giving Motta the time and resources to mould the team could ultimately lead to better results next season.

In summary, while it is clear that Motta must deliver this season, fans should be patient and allow him the necessary time to get things right before making any rash decisions about his future.