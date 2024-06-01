Thiago Motta has reviewed the Juventus squad and informed the board that he needs at least one new defender.

The Bianconeri have several fine defenders who were regulars under Max Allegri. However, their next coach uses a different system, and his defenders operate under different standards.

This may be challenging for some of the current Bianconeri defenders to adapt to, and Motta wants at least one player with whom he has previously worked in that role.

A report on Calciomercato claims he has asked the Bianconeri to sign one defender for him, specifically requesting Riccardo Calafiori.

It is widely believed that the defender is high on Juventus’ shopping list, and the Bianconeri are already working on the move.

With Motta specifically asking them to sign him, we expect Juventus to intensify their efforts to add Calafiori to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori was one of the best defenders in the league last season, and he worked well with Motta at Bologna.

If we add him to the group, he could become an important player for us. He will also be delighted to work with Motta again, considering the impact the gaffer has made on his career.