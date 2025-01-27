Juventus may still have work to do in the transfer market before the window closes, but they have already made efforts to bolster Thiago Motta’s squad this month. Having arrived in the summer after Max Allegri’s underwhelming tenure, Motta enjoyed a significant transfer budget during the last window. Yet, his team’s performances so far suggest that further improvement is needed if Juventus are to deliver the success their fans crave.

After three years of mediocrity under Allegri, Juventus supporters had high hopes for this campaign. Motta’s appointment and the subsequent squad overhaul were meant to signal a new era. However, the team’s progress has been mixed. Juventus began the season competing for four trophies, but they are already out of at least one and likely another, leaving fewer opportunities for silverware.

In Serie A, Juventus maintained an unbeaten streak until this past weekend when Napoli brought it to an end. The defeat widened the gap between Juventus and the league leaders, raising fresh concerns about the team’s ability to challenge for the title. While injuries to key players hampered their efforts in the first half of the season, the club has responded by strengthening the squad during the January window.

The question now is whether Motta’s current tactical approach can deliver the desired results. His system worked well at Bologna, where he achieved notable success despite limited resources. However, Juventus is a very different proposition, with players of higher calibre and expectations of consistent results. Sticking rigidly to the same tactics he used at Bologna might not bring out the best in this group of players.

Motta may need to adapt his strategies to better suit the strengths of his current squad. Juventus has a history of pragmatic management, and the most successful coaches in the club’s history have been those who were willing to adjust their methods to maximise their team’s potential. If Motta can do the same, he has a strong chance of leading Juventus to success. But if he remains too attached to his previous methods, he risks falling short of the high standards expected at a club of this stature.