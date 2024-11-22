Pierre Kalulu will face his former club, AC Milan, this weekend in a highly anticipated match, marking the first time he will play against them since his move to Juventus. The French defender joined Juventus on loan in the summer after Milan’s manager decided he was not part of their plans for the upcoming season. This decision led to Kalulu’s move to Turin, where Juventus quickly saw his potential. The Bianconeri secured an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, and Kalulu has been nothing short of a revelation for them.
