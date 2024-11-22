Since joining Juventus, Kalulu has been one of their standout performers, especially in the absence of Gleison Bremer, who is out with a long-term injury. His versatility and defensive prowess have made him a key player for Thiago Motta’s squad, and Juventus is fortunate to have him in their ranks. As the team looks to stay in the Serie A title race, a victory over Milan is crucial, and Kalulu will be an important figure in their defensive lineup for this vital clash.

Ahead of the game, Motta praised Kalulu’s professionalism and adaptability, noting his immediate impact on the team. As quoted by Il Bianconero, Motta said: “The most important thing is that he always wanted to come, from day one he made himself available to the group, capable of covering even in our area of the defense field. Covering many positions. He is intelligent, available, generous, also a leader in his own way. He speaks little, but he speaks with the right tone when he does, trying to build, help, we are very happy to have him in the group. He must continue to work in the same way. Nothing must change, help the team. He is one of those in the team who, playing a lot, manages to maintain the level during all the games, and it is not easy, physically and mentally. Above all mentally, and it is not easy. That’s why he plays in a top-level team like Juventus.”

Kalulu’s contribution to the team has been invaluable, and his leadership on the field, despite being relatively quiet off it, has been a stabilising force for Juventus. His consistency, both physically and mentally, has been impressive, and the club will rely on him to continue performing at a high level for the remainder of the season. With his quality and work ethic, Juventus fans can look forward to a strong showing from the defender in their crucial match against Milan.