Juventus manager Thiago Motta has hinted that Randal Kolo Muani could feature in their upcoming match against AC Milan this weekend. The French forward is currently completing the necessary paperwork that will officially make him a Juventus player in the next few hours. Juventus have secured an attacker in a transfer window where many expected them to focus more on bolstering their defence.

Despite the unexpected nature of this signing, the Bianconeri remain committed to strengthening their squad, and Muani is unlikely to be the last player they bring in during this window. Juventus are determined to ensure that Motta has the players he needs to improve the team’s performance in the second half of the season.

However, Motta’s immediate focus is on the team’s next match against AC Milan. When asked if Muani would feature, Motta confirmed that the attacker could be involved, provided the bureaucratic procedures are completed in time. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Andrea is fine and will play tomorrow. I am very happy with the arrival of Kolo Muani, if the bureaucratic procedures go well tomorrow he will be there.”

Muani’s arrival is expected to bring something new to Juventus’ attack, an area that has been in need of fresh energy for some time. His presence will also ease the burden on Dusan Vlahovic, who has often been the focal point of the attack. The Frenchman will be eager to make an impact and impress at his new club, as he looks to secure a permanent place in the squad.