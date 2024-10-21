Juventus coach Thiago Motta insists his team will be facing a tough challenge when they host Stuttgart in their upcoming Champions League contest.

The Bianconeri have already beaten PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig, so they’ll be hoping to maintain a perfect record when they host the German side at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

But even though Stuttgart lie in the middle of the Bundesliga table, Motta believes they still constitute a formidable opponent for his team. The Italo-Brazilian coach notes the Germans almost managed to beat reigning European champions Real Madrid, before conceding twice late in the match and suffering a 1-3 defeat.

“In the Champions League, Stuttgart played their first match in Madrid and deserved to win in my opinion,” said Motta in his pre-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“They then conceded two goals at the end but they put a big team in difficulty. In the league, the first half with Bayern was balanced, they have great players who make the difference. In the second half, Bayern were superior.

“Stuttgart are comfortable with the ball, in possession, in controlling the game, and Bayern didn’t allow that. Stuttgart are a strong team, who play good football, we are ready to do everything to put them in difficulty.”

The Juventus coach revealed that Weston McKennie is back and could be a starter, while Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez remain out.

“We have Weston in the group and can start the match. Fagioli is fine as well and there’s also Conceicao who is returning from suspension. Nico and Koop are not there, in addition to Bremer and Milik.”

Motta also hinted Danilo could get the nod following an impressive cameo against Lazio.

“Let’s see for tomorrow, I agree that against Lazio, Danilo’s introduction gave a lot of rhythm to the team. Against Lazio, we were a bit too disorganized while having an extra man on the pitch. Then we managed to create chances which resulted in an own-goal.”