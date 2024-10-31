Juventus manager Thiago Motta believes Kenan Yildiz could be suited for a game-changer role while coming off the bench in the second half.

The management identified the 19-year-old as a cornerstone for the present and future, handing him a new and improved contract at the start of the season along with the iconic Number 10 jersey.

The Turkiye international was a regular starter at the start of the season. But after a few disappointing showings, Motta decided to drop him to the bench for the major showdown against Inter last Sunday.

This maneuver certainly paid dividends. Timothy Weah, who replaced Yildiz, scored in the first half against the Nerazzurri, while the latter came in the second half to cement himself as the ultimate hero with a sensational brace that rescued a valuable point for the Old Lady.

Therefore, Motta opted to replicate the same ploy against Parma. But while Weah was on target again, Kenan’s introduction was less fruitful this time. The 19-year-old wasn’t able to deliver the goods as the Bianconeri settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw against the newly-promoted Serie A side.

Nevertheless, it appears that Motta views Yildiz as a super-sub, hinting we could see the player in this role hereafter.

“Weah did well and scored both at San Siro and against Parma,” noted the 42-year-old in his post-match interview via Calciomercato.

“I see Yildiz very suitable to open up the field in situations like today’s. He adds quality, he has the freedom to conclude the action with the final pass or shot.”

This season, Yildiz has only found the back of the net against Inter in Serie A. But he also produced a fabulous strike in the Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven last month.

So it remains to be seen if the teenager will return to the starting lineup in the coming fixtures or continue to feature as a substitute.