Juventus manager Thiago Motta heaps praise on the club’s summer signing Teun Koopmeiners for his unique characteristics.

The Dutchman was out of action recently after fracturing his rib before the October international break. He made his return to action in the second half against Parma in midweek, before completing his comeback by starting Saturday’s contest against Udinese.

Despite having just returned to the pitch, Motta decided to keep Koopmeiners on the pitch for the duration of the match, instead substituting the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Timothy Weah.

As the coach explains, the Netherlands international is a player Juventus cannot do without. The Italo-Brazilian insists that the squad doesn’t contain another player with similar attributes, while reassuring the former Atalanta man over his goal drought.

“The goal will eventually come for Koop, but he is special for what he transmits to his teammates,” said the former Bologna coach in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“I wanted to rest him in the second half but I couldn’t because he is so important for the team. Moreover, I haven’t seen him struggling with physical pain.

“He is different from the others and we are very happy to have him among our ranks,” concluded Motta.

Following a lengthy transfer saga, the Europa League winner completed a late-summer switch from Atalanta to Juventus for a large transfer fee, worth circa 60 million euros.

While he has yet to replicate his mesmerizing form for La Dea since his arrival in Turin, Motta obviously has great faith in his new pupil.

Koopmeiners has thus far made seven appearances in Serie A this term, contributing with a single assist. He has also made a couple of outings in the Champions League.

The attacking midfielder came very close to scoring his maiden goal for his new club, but hasn’t been able to break his duck.