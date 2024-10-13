With Teun Koopmeiners likely to miss out against Lazio, Juventus coach Thiago Motta has been left with a selection dilemma.

The Dutchman has been suffering pain in the ribs in previous weeks. This issue forced him to leave the pitch after 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Cagliari last Sunday.

The 26-year-old then underwent medical tests that confirmed a fracture. So unless he could pull off an incredibly speedy recovery, Koopmeiners won’t take part in the upcoming clash against Lazio next Saturday.

Therefore, Motta will have to find a replacement for the Netherlands star who has been omnipresent in the lineup since his arrival in late August.

In the second half against Cagliari, the Juventus coach opted to play Nicolo Fagioli as an attacking midfielder after taking off Koopmeiners.

However, the former Bologna manager could go for a different solution this time.

According to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Motta will likely deploy Weston McKennie behind Dusan Vlahovic in his 4-2-3-1 formation.

The American has completed a major turnaround since penning a new contract in September. He was immediately reinstated in the squad and became a regular starter.

The 25-year-old has been often deployed as part of the double pivot (alongside either Fagioli or Manuel Locatelli). Nevertheless, the versatile Texan has often showcased great versatility while adapting to various positions on the pitch.

Hence, Motta feels McKennie is capable of interpreting the attacking-midfielder role while Koopmeiners is out of action.