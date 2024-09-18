Weston McKennie made his first start of the season for Juventus in their match against PSV last night, delivering a standout performance.

The American midfielder was initially one of the players the club had encouraged to find a new team when Thiago Motta took over as manager.

Similar to a year earlier, McKennie found himself in a difficult position but once again fought his way back into the squad. He impressed enough to earn a recall from Motta and has been part of the first-team group since the season began.

Starting against PSV, McKennie proved his value with a terrific display. Naturally, Motta was asked about the American’s performance after the match, especially given his initial reluctance to work with him.

The Juve gaffer said, as quoted by Gianluca di Marzio:

“I like Weston, as I do all the players. He started today and did well, like everyone else. It’s a good result, and now we must already start preparing for the next match. Weston is part of the group and can give us a lot.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie is a warrior, and he is one of the players with the best attitude at Juventus, so his return to the team does not surprise most of us.

As the games come fast, we will need everyone in the squad, and McKennie will play a lot of games.