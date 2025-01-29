Thiago Motta is not entirely satisfied with Juventus’ current position in the league table, but he remains proud of how his players have performed, asserting that they always give their best. Juventus fans have long supported the club due to its legacy of consistently finding ways to win and remaining the best in Italian football history. Each season, the expectation is clear – the team should end the term with at least one trophy, and this season is no exception.

Despite the arrival of a new manager and several new players, the Bianconeri fans continue to demand success from their team. The squad is putting in the effort, but their best performances thus far have not been enough to meet the high standards expected of them. This ongoing struggle has left Juventus fans frustrated, as they have become accustomed to the dominance their team once exhibited in Italy and Europe.

Motta, however, remains steadfast in his belief that his players are working hard, and he insists that their efforts are commendable. He recognises that while results are essential, he sees plenty of positive signs in their overall approach to matches. “The goal is to get to victory and to get there we work hard every day,” he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. “Tomorrow we have another match to show what our level is and redeem ourselves. Against Napoli, who are a great team, we still had a great first half, and I see many positive things in training too, we are training well.”

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The match against Napoli proved to be a challenging test for the team, but Motta took positives from the game, particularly in the first half. Despite the loss, he remains convinced that there is much to build upon, especially in training where the team has been focused and committed to improving.

At Juventus, however, results ultimately speak louder than intentions. While Motta is doing his best to instill a sense of progress and achievement in the squad, fans will expect more than just effort – they want tangible success. With trophies always the aim, it is clear that the Bianconeri will need to find a way to translate their hard work into victories if they are to meet the high expectations that come with being one of the most storied clubs in Italian football.