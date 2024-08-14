Juventus manager Thiago Motta is choosing to see the glass as half full despite his team’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.
The Spanish club was Juve’s final opponent before the Serie A season kicks off, and fans had hoped for a memorable performance. Although it’s still early in Motta’s tenure at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus supporters were eager to see the team conclude their preparations with a victory.
However, Atletico proved too strong, and Juve’s pre-season results have done little to inspire confidence among the fans.
With the first competitive game of the season against Como approaching, the pressure is on for Juventus to deliver. Despite the underwhelming pre-season performances, Motta remains unconcerned, focusing instead on the positives as he prepares his team for the challenges ahead.
Speaking about their preparations after the game against their Spanish opponents, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“Against Atletico, I saw progress; we created threats and put their defence in difficulty. They were good and knew how to counterattack, as in the second goal.”
Adding: “I am convinced of the squad we have and the possibility of working well with them, training and constantly improving.”
Juve FC Says
Pre-season results are not all that and in a matter of days, we will see how this team performs in competitive fixtures.
3 Comments
Juventus fans need to chill out…
Give him time!
I think we could see consistent improvement after 6 months.
I think we are progressing. I see it as the base foundation for future Juventus. When we are building something, it always needs time. As long as it’s progressing, we have nothing to complain for. Forza Juve!!
Well if the club can take the ball and get it to strikers I call that progress cause that simple task was impossible under Allegri. The only problem I have right now is the poor quality of the attack department. I wish juve hadn’t wasted so much money on miss masters