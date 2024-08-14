Juventus manager Thiago Motta is choosing to see the glass as half full despite his team’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish club was Juve’s final opponent before the Serie A season kicks off, and fans had hoped for a memorable performance. Although it’s still early in Motta’s tenure at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus supporters were eager to see the team conclude their preparations with a victory.

However, Atletico proved too strong, and Juve’s pre-season results have done little to inspire confidence among the fans.

With the first competitive game of the season against Como approaching, the pressure is on for Juventus to deliver. Despite the underwhelming pre-season performances, Motta remains unconcerned, focusing instead on the positives as he prepares his team for the challenges ahead.

Speaking about their preparations after the game against their Spanish opponents, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Against Atletico, I saw progress; we created threats and put their defence in difficulty. They were good and knew how to counterattack, as in the second goal.”

Adding: “I am convinced of the squad we have and the possibility of working well with them, training and constantly improving.”

Juve FC Says

Pre-season results are not all that and in a matter of days, we will see how this team performs in competitive fixtures.